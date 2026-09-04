Declaration of Compliance with Child Safety Standards

Minimum User Age Requirement:

The Kaver application is intended exclusively for users over the age of 18. Accordingly, the minimum age requirement for using our app is 18 years old. We implement measures to prevent access by underage users, including age verification during registration.

Child Safety Measures:

Kaver strictly prohibits registration and use of the app by individuals under the age of 18. We do not collect, process, or store personal data of users who do not meet the minimum age requirement. The app employs automatic content filtering to prevent the distribution of inappropriate materials and interactions with underage users. If age restriction violations are suspected, user profiles may be temporarily blocked or permanently deleted following an investigation.

Content Moderation and Data Protection:

All user data, including photos and messages, are reviewed by moderators and machine learning algorithms to minimize risks associated with inappropriate content. We use encryption to protect personal data and ensure its security in compliance with international standards.

Contact Information for Reporting Violations:

To report child safety concerns or violations, users may contact us via email at: support@kaverapp.com. We guarantee that all reports will be reviewed promptly and necessary actions will be taken to address violations.

Response to Complaints:

Upon receiving a complaint regarding safety standard violations or inappropriate behavior on the platform, the user’s profile will be temporarily blocked during the investigation. If violations are confirmed, the profile will be permanently deleted. Kaver cooperates with law enforcement authorities and takes all required steps in cases involving serious threats to user safety.

Compliance Assurance:

We confirm that the Kaver application is not intended for children under 18 and does not violate legislation on the protection of children’s personal data. All data collection, processing, and storage practices strictly adhere to legal requirements.