Kaver Privacy Policy

PLEASE READ THIS DOCUMENT CAREFULLY. IT CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW BEFORE USING THE KAVER APPS AND SERVICES. BY USING THE KAVER APPS AND SERVICES YOU WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE ACCEPTED THIS PRIVACY POLICY.

The Kaver mobile application (Kaver app) is provided and maintained by the Company "Ochen NaDom LLC" (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "We"), which is the owner of the above Kaver app.

If you (User) use the Kaver app, we will ask you for information necessary and sufficient for the prompt and correct operation of the Kaver app.

The Kaver services offered through the Kaver app allow users to view event and place cards, add favorite places and events to favorites, view places on the map, receive event reminders and filter and search for events of interest.

Your use of the Kaver App, including any privacy-related dispute, is subject to this Privacy Policy and Kaver’s Terms of Service. By using the Kaver App, you (the user) are accepting the guidelines and practices set out in this Privacy Policy and in Kaver’s Terms of Service.

Upon reading this Privacy Policy, you will be informed regarding the following:

(1) description of personally identifiable information collected by the Kaver App;

(2) how this information is used;

(3) with whom this information may be shared;

(4) choices available to you regarding the collection, use, and distribution of such information;

(5) security procedures that are in place to protect against the loss, misuse, or alteration of personally identifiable information under our control;

(6) instructions on how you can access and correct inaccuracies in personally identifiable information collected from you.

If you have questions regarding this Privacy Policy, or concerns relating to compliance with the policies outlined in this Privacy Policy, please contact "Ochen NaDom LLC" at kaverafisha@gmail.com.

We take the security and confidentiality of information very seriously, and will process your personal data and other information received from you as a result of using the Kaver App, in accordance with applicable legislation on the protection of personal data and information, solely for the purposes for which such information was provided.

This Privacy Policy contains numerous general and technical details describing the steps we take to respect your privacy. We organized this Privacy Policy by major topic areas so that you can quickly refer to the information that is of most interest to you. Meeting your needs and expectations forms the foundation of everything that we do, including protecting your privacy.

Changes in the Privacy Policy

This Privacy Policy was last updated on March 9, 2021. The company reserves the right to make changes to this Privacy Policy at any time by posting such changes on this page. Please check the revision date to determine if this Privacy Policy has changed since you last viewed it.

Your continued use of any part of the Kaver App prior to the posting of the updated Privacy Policy will constitute your acceptance of all such changes. You are deemed to have been aware of and will be subject to changes to this Privacy Policy by continuing to use the Kaver app after such notice has been posted for thirty (30) days, with the following exception: If, at the time you provide your personal information to the company, you limit how such information can be used to contact you (either the company or third parties), the company will adhere to your preferences in this regard, unless you agree otherwise.

All personally identifiable information we collect and maintain will be subject to the version of the Privacy Policy in effect at the time of such collection. If the Privacy Policy changes in any material respect, we will not use the personal data we have collected from you in a manner that is inconsistent with the Privacy Policy in effect at the time that such data was collected, without your prior consent.

If as the result of any such changes, you wish to alter the ways in which Wachanga is allowed to use your personally identifiable information, you may do so by following the steps described in the Choices Available to You section of this Privacy Policy.

Legal Issues

The Kaver App can be accessed through the Internet infrastructure of various jurisdictions, therefore your use of the Kaver App may be subject to the laws of various jurisdictions, including the laws of the United States and the European Union. For example, personal information collected in the European Union and its member states is governed by the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”).

Company may disclose your personally identifiable information without your prior affirmative consent if it has a good-faith belief that disclosure is reasonably necessary to meet any applicable law, regulation, legal process, or enforceable governmental request or to investigate or protect against harmful activities to Companie’s guests, users, associates, or property or to others. We may also disclose personally identifiable information when we have reason to believe that disclosing this information is necessary to identify, contact, or bring legal action against someone who may be violating this Privacy Policy, the terms of their agreements with the Company (such as the Terms of Service), or to protect the safety of our users and the public. We may also disclose personally identifiable information under confidentiality and licensing agreements with certain third parties who assist us in developing, operating and maintaining the Kaver App and Services, including its content.

Company may also be required by law enforcement or judicial authorities to provide personally identifiable information to appropriate governmental authorities. If requested by law enforcement or judicial authorities, the Company will provide this information upon receipt of appropriate documentation. Company may also provide information to law enforcement to protect its property and the health and safety of individuals as permitted by statute.

A. INFORMATION WE COLLECT

Information We Collect Through the Kaver App

The Kaver App may be used by users with User Accounts (“Registered Users”) as well as users without User Accounts (“Unregistered Users”). However, the Kaver App functionality may be significantly limited for Unregistered Users.

The Kaver App collects information from both Registered Users and Unregistered Users. This information includes information that Registered Users and Unregistered Users voluntarily provide to Company, including usernames, passwords, user profile information (the Registered User’s name, picture, phone number, e-mail), User Content (as defined in this Privacy Policy), as well as communications between Registered Users and Kaver App (for instance, as emails sent from Registered Users to Company).

When a Registered User logs into the Kaver App using an authorized third party social network account, such as a Facebook, Google or Apple account, Company may collect certain information as to that Registered User’s activities and information in that third party social network. Additionally, Company may collect certain technical information automatically from both Registered and Unregistered Users, including the model, manufacturer and OS version of the mobile device used, MAC (Media Access Control) address, device identifiers, International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI), and time-stamped logs of messages sent and received, and network status (WiFi, etc.).

We may collect Personal Data about you such as:

PERSONAL DATA: Full name or nickname, email address, phone number, gender, date of birth, password, location, place of residence, time zone, service preferences, identifiers (profile ID attached to your profile data, IP address, analytics IDs, conversation/consultation ID, device ID, messenger ID).

TECHNICAL INFORMATION: device model, screen information, mobile service provider, installed app version, OS version, location (country and city), time zone, IP address at the time of usage, messenger identifier, logs on your usage of the Kaver App, which include such information as events and places you have viewed in Kaver App.

ANALYTICAL INFORMATION. Hashed IP address, hashed profile ID or guest profile ID, hashed conversation/consultation ID, analytics provider's unique user ID (Firebase ID) or client ID (Google Analytics ID) or Messenger ID, third-party cookies.

INFORMATION ON HOW YOU USE KAVER APP: general activity, sessions information, app info, authentication, acquisition channel, notification activity, activity within our features

Providing Information to Kaver App

You never have to provide personally identifiable information to Kaver App. However, should you choose to withhold certain required information, Company may not be able to provide you with some or all of the Services. For instance, a User Account is necessary to enjoy all of the Kaver App features. Some of the information we ask you to provide may be identified as mandatory or optional. If you do not provide the mandatory information with respect to a particular activity, you may not be able to engage in that activity. We will inform you of the mandatory or optional nature of the requested or required information.

When you submit personal identifiable information to Company through the Kaver App, you understand and agree that this information may be transferred across international boundaries and may be stored and processed in any of the countries in which Company and its affiliates and subsidiaries maintain offices or web hosting servers. You also acknowledge that in certain countries or with respect to certain activities, the collection, transferring, storage, and processing of your information may be undertaken by trusted vendors of the company. Such vendors are contractually bound not to use your personal information for their own purposes or provide it to any third parties.Company may establish relationships with various partners whose services may become available to you via the Kaver App, or third party websites. Typically, these partners will offer services that Kaver App users may find useful, such as those that can be used in conjunction with the Kaver App. In order to use these third-party services, you may be required to provide personal information to the partner providing the services. Unless expressly provided to the contrary, personal information that you provide a Company partner will be subject to the privacy policy posted on that partner’s website, and personal information that you provide while using the Kaver App in conjunction with a partner’s service will be subject to this Privacy Policy. For instance, credit card or PayPal® information entered as part of the filling out a purchase form or registration process collected by a third party’s registration and/or merchant services is subject to the third party’s privacy policy. You should be aware that Company's agreements with its partners often provide that they will share with Company personally identifiable information collected from you. In such instances, the Company may use this information in a manner consistent with this Privacy Policy.

The partners may also use User Content in connection with commercial, sponsored, or related content, within the Kaver App (such use referred to as “Sponsored Content”). If your User Content (including your name, username, profile picture, content, photograph, or other likenesses) is used on the Kaver App for purposes of Sponsored Content, we will notify you of this use and provide you the option to “opt-out” of having your User Content used in this way. Also, you may choose to prevent all future use of your User Content for purposes of Sponsored Content within the Kaver App. If you are under the age of eighteen (18) or under any other legal age of majority, you represent that at least one of your parents or legal guardians has also agreed to the terms of this section (and the use of your name, username, profile picture, content, photograph, or other likenesses) on your behalf. Parents or legal guardians of minor children whose User Content appears in Company’s Sponsored Content may choose to “opt-out” and prevent all future use of a minor’s User Content in this way. If you are unsure whether your User Content has been used as part of Company's Sponsored Content and would like to find out, please contact us at kaverafisha@gmail.com. We will need to verify your identity before responding to any requests so please be prepared to provide certain information such as your username, password, or other information as requested by the Company.

Company also reserves the right to use User Content in connection with its commercial activities within the Kaver App, and to offer you additional Services either for a fee or without. If your User Content (including your name, username, profile picture, content, photograph, or other likenesses) is used by us in this manner, we will notify you of this use and provide you the option to “opt-out” of having your User Content used in this way.

Email Communications

You may be provided an opportunity to subscribe to periodic newsletters from Kaver App or product updates from Kaver’s advertisers. The newsletters and product updates are marketing tools that allow the Company and its advertisers to inform you of services, products, and updates, as well as other news that may be relevant to you. Subscription may require you to provide your first and last name, your email address, and other information. You will be given the opportunity to choose the type of information Company or its advertisers provide to you and you can opt-out from receiving updates by unsubscribing via the “Unsubscribe” link contained in the email or by either making the corresponding selection in your User Account or by request at kaverafisha@gmail.com. Opting-out of these emails will not end the transmission of important service-related emails that are necessary to your use of the App.

In order to provide communication services, we engage third-party service providers to carry out such newsletter services, surveys or notifications campaigns.

This Privacy Policy does not apply to information, content, business information, ideas, concepts or inventions that you send to the Company by email. If you want to keep content or business information, ideas, concepts or inventions private or proprietary, do not send them to the Company in an email.

User Account

Company encourages all of its users to sign up for User Accounts in order to access the full range of features offered by the Kaver App. When registering for a User Account, Kaver will ask you to provide certain information. Such information may include your name, e-mail and other personally identifiable information. Additionally, you may log into the Services using an authorized third party social network account, such as a Facebook, Google or Apple account. In the event that you log into the Kaver App using a third party social network account, Company may collect certain information from your third party social network account profile as well as information regarding your activities on the third party social network. It is completely optional for you to register for a User Account or engage in activities requiring a User Account.

Once you create a User Account, you will be deemed a Registered User and will be able to access, review and update your User Account information through the Kaver App. You may also request to access and change your personal information and privacy preferences by contacting us at kaverafisha@gmail.com.

If you wish to deactivate your User Account, you can do so by selecting the corresponding option in your User Account or contacting Company at kaverafisha@gmail.com. When you deactivate your User Account, some or all of the information stored and maintained as part of your account may be retained on our servers, including the User Content uploaded via the Kaver App.Third parties may also set their own cookies and/or use web beacons, which may be used to identify some of your preferences or to recognize you if you have previously had to contact these third parties. Company does not control the use of such technology by third parties, the information they collect, or how they use such information. You should direct all concerns regarding any third party service to the site administrator or webmaster of such service.

In addition to Company’s own advertising on Kaver App, Company also uses third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you use Kaver App. These companies may use general information about your visits to the Kaver App as well as other websites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and your choices as to not having your information used by these companies, please direct such concerns to the respective company’s administrator or webmaster.

Third Party Applications

The Company may make third-party applications available to you through the Kaver App. The information collected by the Company when you enable a third party application is processed under this Privacy Policy. Information collected by the third party application provider is governed by the provider’s privacy policies.

Third Party Websites and Mobile Apps

The Kaver App may contain links to websites and mobile apps (“third-party services”) owned and operated by third parties. Such links are presented for your convenience and information. Company does not control these third-party services and is not responsible for their privacy practices or content. Company does not control the information collection and distribution policies on such services other than those that are under the control of Company itself. Content on third-party services may not reflect products, services, and/or information provided by the Company.

Information Relating to Children

The Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) was passed by the U.S. Congress in November 1998. COPPA provides parents with specific rights regarding their children's privacy. For additional information and resources on COPPA, please visit the Federal Trade Commission Web site at http://www.ftc.gov/. The Kaver App is not directed at children under 13 years of age and, therefore, COPPA does not apply. However, we recognize that children under the age of 13 may access the Kaver App. The collection of information from such users is covered above. Parents and legal guardians may request that we review, delete, or stop the collection of personally identifiable information of their child. You may do so by contacting us at to kaverafisha@gmail.com.

If you are aware of anyone under 13 using the Kaver App, please contact us at kaverafisha@gmail.com and we will take required steps to delete such information and (or) delete their account.

Age limitation for EU residents. Due to requirements of the GDPR, you shall be at least 16 years old in order to use the App. To the extent prohibited by applicable law, we do not allow use of the App by the EU residents younger than 16 years old. If you are aware of anyone younger than 16 using the App, please contact us at kaverafisha@gmail.com and we will take steps to delete such information and (or) delete their account.

Editing and deleting personal data

The User has the right to make changes to the personal data provided to him/her or part of it at any time, as well as the settings of their confidentiality, using the function of editing personal data in the "Profile" section.

The User has the right to delete one or more accounts, as well as the personal data provided within the account, by sending a request to delete the account from the application to the Company representative to the email address: kaverafisha@gmail.com. Deleting an account may result in the inability to use some Services.

B. USE AND DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION

How Your Personal Information Is Used

Company collects information from you in order to record and support your participation in the activities provided by Kaver App. We may use your email address to send a confirmation email when you sign up for a User Account and, if necessary, may use other information you provide to contact you for help to process the purchase or service you have selected. Your personal information also may be used to keep you informed about new services, service upgrades, special offers, and other Services.

We may use your information, including your personal data, for the following purposes:

- to verify your identity;

- to send you information about our application, new events, about changes in events that you have added to your favorites, technical notifications, support messages, confirmations and reminders;

- to analyze, operate, maintain and improve the App, to add new features and services to the App;

- for billing (invoicing), account management and other administrative purposes, if applies;

- to respond to your comments, questions, and requests and provide customer service;

- to monitor and analyze trends, usage and activities in connection with our App;

- solely with respect to information that you mark for sharing, for Company promotional purposes;

- to link or combine with information we get from you to help understand your needs and provide you with better service (to use in the training of neural networks, artificial intelligence, as well as for any other automated decision-making processing);

- for scientific and academic research purposes; and

- for any other purposes disclosed to you at the time, we collect Personal Data or any other purposes indicated in this Privacy Policy.

As described above, Company may collect information about your use of the Kaver App (such as the types of services used and how many users we receive daily).

The Company recognizes and appreciates the importance of responsible use of information collected through the Kaver App. The Company reserves that right to communicate with you regarding products, services, or special offers available from the Company or its affiliates. We will provide you the option to “opt-out” of having been contacted in this way. Except in the particular circumstances described in this Privacy Policy, we will not provide your name to other companies or organizations without your consent.

Disclosure of Information to Third Parties

In operating the Kaver App, the Company may engage third parties, such as e-mail service providers, purchase shipping and order processing merchants and marketing companies that act as independent contractors on behalf of the Company. These parties are contractually prohibited from using your personally identifiable information for any purpose other than for the purpose Company specifies. We do provide non-personally identifiable information to certain service providers for their use on an aggregated basis for the purpose of performing their contractual obligations to us. We prohibit the sale or transfer of personal information to entities outside of the Company’s affiliates for their use without your approval.

In the event that all or substantially all of the Company's stock and/or all or substantially all assets are transferred or sold to another entity, the Company may transfer personally identifiable information to the acquiring entity. If, as a result of such a business transition, your personally identifiable information will be used in a materially different manner than as described herein, you will be given choice consistent with our policy regarding notification of changes.

Disclosure of Information to Other Users

Through the use of the Kaver App, you may have the option to disclose personally identifiable information about yourself to other users. Certain personally identifiable information you disclose may be available to all users, such as information in your publicly-accessible account profile (“Public Information”). Other personally identifiable information may be intended only for particular users (“Private Information”), such a private correspondence to such users. Any disclosure of Public Information or Private Information is undertaken willingly by you and you agree that the Company is not responsible for the contents or consequences of any such disclosure. The Company encourages you to exercise extreme caution when disclosing any information about yourself to other users, especially Private Information. Although the Company will not disclose your Private Information, you agree that the Company is not responsible for any consequence whatsoever of your willing disclosure of Private Information or Public Information to other users.

The Kaver App may also allow you to communicate with other users. The rules and guidelines governing such communications are set out in the Terms of Service accompanying this Privacy Policy. You expressly agree that the Company is not responsible for the contents or consequences of any such communication or any information you choose to disclose through any such communication. You also acknowledge that the Company may access and review any such communications. Please exercise due caution when engaging in any such communication.

Securing the Transmission and Storage of Information

The Company is committed to protecting the security of your personally identifiable information. We use a variety of security technologies and procedures to help protect your personal information. The Company operates secure data networks protected by industry-standard firewall and password protection systems. Our security and privacy policies are periodically reviewed and enhanced as necessary, and only authorized individuals have access to the information provided by our users. The Company takes steps to ensure that your information is treated securely and in accordance with this Privacy Policy. Unfortunately, no data transmission over the Internet can be guaranteed secure. As a result, while we strive to protect your personal information, we cannot guarantee the security of any information you transmit to us or from our online products or services, and you use these services at your own risk.

We treat the information you provide to us as confidential information; it is, accordingly, subject to our company’s security procedures and corporate policies regarding the protection and use of confidential information. After personally identifiable information reaches the Company, it is stored on a server with physical and electronic security features as customary in the industry, including utilization of login/password procedures and electronic firewalls designed to block unauthorized access from outside of the Kaver App. Because laws applicable to personal information vary by country, our offices or other business operations may put in place additional measures that vary depending on the applicable legal requirements. Information collected on the sites covered by this Privacy Policy is processed and stored in the United States and possibly other jurisdictions and also in other countries where the Company and its service providers conduct business. All Company employees are obligated by our privacy and security policies. Your information is only accessible to those employees who perform technical support of the service.

A password is used to help protect your accounts and personal information. It is your responsibility to keep your password confidential. Do not share this information with anyone. If you are sharing a computer with anyone you should always log out before leaving any site or service to protect access to your information from subsequent users.

Your rights

Under the General Data Protection Regulation you have a number of important rights free of charge. In summary, those include rights to:

- access to your personal data and to certain other supplementary information that this Privacy Notice is already designed to address;

- require Us to correct any mistakes in your information which We hold;

- require the erasure of personal data concerning you in certain situations;

- receive the personal data concerning you which you have provided to Us, in a structured, commonly used and machine-readable format and have the right to transmit those data to a third party in certain situations;

- object at any time to processing of personal data concerning you for direct marketing;

- object to decisions being taken by automated means which produce legal effects concerning you or similarly significantly affect you;

- object in certain other situations to our continued processing of your personal data;

- otherwise restrict our processing of your personal data in certain circumstances;

- claim compensation for damages caused by our breach of any data protection laws.

For further information on each of those rights, including the circumstances in which they apply, see the Guidance from the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) on individuals rights under the General Data Protection Regulation.

If you would like to exercise any of those rights, please:

- contact us using our Contact details below,

- let Us have enough information to identify you,

- let Us have proof of your identity and address, and

- let Us know the information to which your request relates.

CHOICES AVAILABLE TO YOU

You may always choose whether or not to disclose personally identifiable information and that choice will not prevent you from using the Services. Please note, however, if you should choose to withhold certain requested information, we may not be able to provide you with some of the Services dependent upon the collection of this information. You will be given an opportunity to “opt-in” and make your preference choices for any items that are optional and which are not prerequisites for our rendering such services.

You can choose at any time to opt-out of receiving emails from Company by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email you receive from Company or by contacting Company directly at kaverafisha@gmail.com. If you elect to opt-out, we will not, as applicable, share your personal information with third parties or send you emails. However, we may continue to use your personal information for internal purposes, to enhance your user experience or as necessary to administer the site or comply with applicable law.

We reserve the right to send a one-time registration confirmation email, and infrequent service alert messages to users to inform them of specific changes that may impact their ability to use a service they have previously signed up for, regardless of email contact opt-in status. We also reserve the right to contact you if compelled to do so as part of a legal proceeding or if there has been a violation of any applicable licensing, warranty and purchase agreements. Company is retaining this right because in limited cases we feel that we may need to contact you as a matter of law or regarding matters that will be important to you. This does not allow us to contact you to market a new or existing service if you have asked us not to do so, and issuance of these types of communications is rare.

When you create a User Account with Kaver App and/or provide your e-mail address and other personal identification information, based on your personal preferences, we may periodically contact you via e-mail and provide information about special offers and promotions that may be of interest to you. These communications will relate to Kaver App offers and/or the promotions of select, reputable third parties with whom the Company has a strategic marketing relationship because they offer products or services that we believe would be of interest to you. We may use a third-party email service provider to send emails to you. This service provider is prohibited from using your email address for any purpose other than to send Company related e-mail. If you do not wish to receive emails with updates and information please unsubscribe by sending email to kaverafisha@gmail.com. In addition, every time you receive an email you will be provided the choice to opt-out of future emails by following the instructions provided in the e-mail. You may also opt-out online by updating your User Account as described in the User Account section of this Privacy Policy (above).

To ensure that your request is honored, you must provide the Company with information sufficient for us to accurately identify and access your records. The information we require is your full name, address and the email address you provided to the Company when you requested services or products. Company reserves the right to contact you to verify that we have accurately identified your record.

C. PRIVACY-RELATED INQUIRIES AND COMPLAINTS

Company takes and addresses its users’ privacy concerns with utmost respect and attention. If you believe that there was an instance of non-compliance with this Privacy Policy with regard to your personal information or you have other related inquiries or concerns, you may write or contact Company at kaverafisha@gmail.com.

In your message, please describe in as much detail as possible the nature of your inquiry or the ways in which you believe that the Privacy Policy has not been complied with. We will investigate your inquiry or complaint promptly.

Please note that if you provide Company with inconsistent privacy preferences (for example, by indicating on one occasion that third parties may contact you with marketing offers and indicating on another occasion that they may not), we cannot guarantee that your most recent privacy preference will be honored.

D. Contact

All questions, comments and requests regarding this Privacy Policy should be addressed to kaverafisha@gmail.com.