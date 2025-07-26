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Comedy Milkshake

Still Стендап клуб
улица Покровка, 17с5

Начало:

Завершение:

500₽
Возраст 18+
Стендап

Про событие

Comedy Milkshake is the signature format from the Moscow Improv Club — a tasty blend of stand-up and improv comedy. Get ready for an extra scoop of fun in this “collab of the year”: stand-up comedians from around the world — ambassadors of Moscow English Comedy Events — serve up their best jokes, while MIC’s improvisers spin them into hilarious sketches, made up on the spot! It’s a night of laughs, spontaneity, and a fun way to sharpen your English listening skills. Stand-up comics: Adrienne Ebert, Eva Kaufman, Adrian Niro, Tyson Improvisers: Olya Sedova, Nastya Artemyeva, Marie Shmeleva, Nastya Popova, Olya Isaeva, Ann Melnikova Host: Julia Sotnikova

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